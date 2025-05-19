Dr. Drew to Newsmax: Immoral If Biden's Prostate Cancer Was Withheld

Dr. Drew Pinsky told Newsmax on Monday that it is "immoral" had the Biden administration withheld any information regarding former President Joe Biden having prostate cancer during his presidency.

Questions regarding Biden's health status as president come amid a recent diagnosis that the former president has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

"The people who want to push back and say, 'oh, he's entitled to his confidential healthcare.' I call BS on that," Pinsky told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "If somebody is climbing into the seat of an aircraft to pilot that plane, and I see evidence of impairment, I have not only a right, I have an obligation to ask questions.

"We all have obligations as citizens in this ship to understand what is going on [with] the person in the pilot seat, and to not do so, I would call that immoral."

Pinsky, who overcame an early diagnosis of prostate cancer, said there is a remote chance that Biden didn't know he had prostate cancer before the diagnosis was released last week.

"Of course, I don't know him, and we only wish him the best," Pinsky said. "But the reality is you don't find a small nodule and then magically have metastatic disease. That is, if somebody shows up after three years of lack of supervision, maybe. But it just doesn't happen like this in somebody who is being supervised.

"And as you said, there's a smoking gun here. Well, where have [Biden's PSA test results] been? Where have they been and what was the treatment he got and when did it start and what other conditions does he have? We need to know that. And the days of them gaslighting and blowing smoke at us must stop. We have to get to the truth to make sure this never happens again."

He said treatment for prostate cancer during Biden's pregnancy could explain some of the cognitive impairment shown by the former president.

"What's even more interesting is speculating that indeed, he probably has had, I'd say, less than 2% chance that he presented with metastatic disease," Pinsky said. "Maybe even below that. The only time I've ever seen that happen is that people who aren't getting regular healthcare. But the really interesting speculation would be perhaps he has had it for a couple of years, and once it gets away to the bones, it's metastatic disease.

"The treatment is androgen deprivation therapy, and the side effects of that are cognitive slowing, cognitive decline, loss of muscle mass, and falls. Did we not see evidence of that over the last two years? It would explain a lot."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com