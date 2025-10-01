Pinsky to Newsmax: Pfizer May Have Misled Trump on COVID Vaccine

Dr. Drew Pinsky, chief patient officer at the Wellness Co., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Pfizer and its executives may have misled President Donald Trump about the nature and safety of its COVID-19 vaccine, calling the rollout a "bioethical violation of the first order."

Pinsky grappled with the idea that Trump may have been led to believe the vaccine was a traditional protocol rather than mRNA technology, and questioned whether Pfizer executives, including CEO Albert Bourla, misled the president to ensure the vaccine reached the market quickly.

"Again, a lie or distorted or excessive enthusiasm. I don't know what it was, but I mean, look no further than Naomi Wolf's Pfizer papers, where you see the tremendous distortions in the literature," he said on "Finnerty."

"He may have been lied to. There was so much pseudo and disturbed science in this production. We're only still sorting through it now."

He also directed criticism toward government health agencies.

"I'm sorry, but the real problem here is my profession, the CDC, and the politics," Pinsky said.

"The fact that this was mandated and people are continuing to recommend it. A vaccine that produces, in [an] uncontrolled fashion, the actual pathogenic component of the virus. Wild. That's where the real problem was."

While acknowledging the company's commercial role, Pinsky emphasized that accountability is needed.

"The company was doing what it is. Yes, they misled Trump, but somebody might have misled him. I don't know.

"We need them. Let's get them back on track. But there needs to be an apology," he said.

"And then the people that pushed this, that first, that forced people to take something that only harmed them, that is anathema. That is a bioethical violation of the first order," Pinsky said.

