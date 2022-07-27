Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: I Saw 'Brutal' Migrant Conditions on Border Trip

Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., recounted his recent trip to the southern border, detailing on Newsmax the "brutal" conditions he witnessed the migrants there facing.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on Tuesday, Ferguson describes his trip to the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas.

"Eagle Pass," the congressman says, "is basically ground zero right now, and there are more crossings there ... than just about anywhere else. And the conditions are brutal. And the lack of humanity exhibited by this administration or for these migrants is stunning, shocking, and below and beneath the office of the presidency."

"We know about the millions of people we have detained," Ferguson continued, "but what we don't know is who is in that group of the hundreds of thousands that are in the getaways; these are the terrorists, the drug smugglers; these are the human traffickers, the members of MS-13 that are coming to do Americans harm. This is dangerous, and it's real."

On Monday, the New York Post reported that more than 500,000 migrant "got aways" have reportedly crossed into the United States since the beginning of fiscal year 2022.

"It's really a dangerous situation that lies squarely at the feet of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Ferguson added.