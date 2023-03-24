×
Tags: drew ferguson | inflation | economy

Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: Dems 'Driving Inflation Through the Roof'

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 10:39 AM EDT

Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration "is driving inflation through the roof" with "reckless spending."

Ferguson, who sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, said on "Wake Up America" that "the reckless spending by this administration is driving inflation through the roof and American families feel it every single day."

He went on to claim that "when the Democrats had full control of the House, the Senate, and the White House, they abused their power, and what they did is they spent trillions more than necessary to recover from COVID, to push forth their Big Government socialist agenda and to expand every single government program that they possibly could, and the end result of this has been crushing inflation."

Ferguson continued: "Americans are less competitive around the world, and … we're seeing our competitive edge go away, but most importantly, American families are paying way too much for food. They're paying way too much for gas. … I'm worried about young families being able to … afford homes.

"And what happened is that the Fed is raising interest rates to try to combat this. And that is creating problems in the banking system right now, all of these things are what we predicted."

