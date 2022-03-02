Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: Biden 'Disingenuous' With Speech Claims

President Joe Biden was "pretty disingenuous" during his State of the Union address when he touted bringing jobs back to the United States and buying American, and people saw "right through" it, Rep. Drew Ferguson told Newsmax Wednesday.

"You know he's buying test kits from China; he's is buying mass from China," said the Georgia Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"The things that are driving costs up here are the direct result of Joe Biden's policies, prices, and labor cost distribution calls. Everything falls at his feet. He took no responsibility for it, and he doubled down on the bad policies that are making life hard on American families."

Ferguson said that one of Biden's statements, when he said it is time to secure the border, got applause from both sides of the aisle, but still, Americans also know he's being disingenuous on that front as well because his actions "don't line up with his words."

Human traffickers are bringing people across the open border, the congressman continued, and then the government is "putting them on buses and bringing them to a community near you."

Also, Biden "had the audacity" to talk about funding the police, when he ran on a campaign of defunding police departments, and "Americans see through the hypocrisy," said Ferguson.

The congressman said he attended the speech in person, as he thought it was important he appeared but questioned why people had to be socially distanced.

"[This is] protocol set by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and it's just one more thing that we think is full of hypocrisy," said Ferguson. "It's one more thing that we don't agree with. It's all for show. It's all for control. It makes absolutely no sense, and it is just another example of the clown show that is to show that the Democrats are in control."

Biden also did not say the United States would reopen the Keystone XL pipeline and stop buying Russian oil, despite speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine, and Ferguson said that's because the president doesn't want the United States to be energy independent.

"I don't believe that he sees the pathway forward," said Ferguson.

"I believe that he's going to continue to lean heavily into, you know, into the Green New Deal. It's bad for America. We can solve the energy problems in America right now, but a big component of that is producing energy right here in America, clean American natural gas, clean American oil, and making sure that we don't supply our enemies with the cash from America to fund a war like like we've been seeing in Ukraine."

