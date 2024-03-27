Drea de Matteo to Newsmax: Newsmax Is the 'Beacon of Truth'

Actor Drea de Matteo, known for her role in "The Sopranos," lauded Newsmax during an appearance Wednesday, proclaiming her alignment with the network's messaging.

"I love that you guys just called me a conservative because I am like a psycho-liberal who is totally aligned with every single thing that you guys are saying about everything. I think that is where everybody is missing the mark: that this is not about taking a side anymore," de Matteo said.

"You guys have been the only beacons of truth right now," she added.

Speaking on "American Agenda," de Matteo emphasized her belief in the universality of issues, stating: "There are no sides here. This is about humanity, and whoever has the voice of reason, which you guys do right now. I'm standing right here with you guys."

Addressing the challenges faced by nonconforming voices in Hollywood, de Matteo expressed her awakening to political dynamics within the entertainment industry.

"I didn't understand the politics around politicizing all of these things. I do understand it now; because once you see it, you can't unsee it," she said, noting her journey away from traditional liberal circles.

De Matteo outlined her initiative to "Make Freedom Cool Again," urging a departure from partisan divisions and a return to shared values.

"You know, we're like, Make freedom cool again. Make freedom rock 'n' roll again. Make freedom psychedelic again," she said, questioning the association of freedom solely with right-wing ideology.

De Matteo underscored the need to transcend ideological divides by asserting the importance of unity amid societal challenges.

"I think it's a humanity issue. This isn't about ideologies anymore. We all need to kind of come together and fight this thing that is happening, because we all know what's happening right now," she said.

