Drea de Matteo to Newsmax: Dream Government 'Might Not Exist'

Actress Drea de Matteo told Newsmax on Thursday that she'll always consider herself as being far left, but she's feeling "more aligned" with conservative values given the agenda being presented by Democrats and the Biden administration, and she's not sure her "dream government" exists.

"I was always somewhat not part of the establishment," de Matteo, best known for her Emmy-winning role as Adriana La Cerva in "The Sopranos," said in an interview on "National Report." "I never voted in my life until I voted for Joe Biden, believe it or not, don't hate me, guys, but you know, I'm at least one of the people who can recognize where they went to sleep or were they messed up? I am accountable for my actions."

But she acknowledged that her dream government "might not exist."

"There's always going to be politics involved," de Matteo said. "I think that this particular administration, through all of the technology that's been born over the last, you know, 20 years, I think we're in a place now, where a lot of the agendas that have been worked on are able to come to fruition."

But people get "swept up" in social divisions "and it's just keeping us from what's really going on behind the curtain," de Matteo said.

Many celebrities, though, are hesitant to say what they believe, but de Matteo said that she "lost everything."

"I'm operating outside of the whole industry at this point," she said. "I was never a part of Hollywood, so I've always been very anonymous. I enjoyed my anonymity."

But, de Matteo added, "You leave an actor at home for three years and don't let them work, they're going to become the FBI, which is the Female Bureau of Investigations. I just feel like what I saw and what I learned, you can't go back after that."

de Matteo also spoke out about the controversy concerning transgender inclusion in sports and locker rooms.

"I have a 16-year-old daughter, who won't even get undressed in front of another girl, let alone knowing that there might be men in a locker room or sports," she said. "We are in the middle of a time where you know you had all these people screaming, 'follow science.' Well, we are following the science right there. We have two sexes."

de Matteo, though, said she has many gay friends and her daughter has a trans friend, but she also does not believe the Biden administration "really cares about these kids the way they pretend they do … they've been using so many social issues as pawns to just tear us apart."

While de Matteo voted for Biden in the last election, she said she's still deciding between former President Donald Trump or independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I feel like they have the same ultimate goals," she said. "I think Trump, who says he is draining the swamp. I think that the global agenda is our biggest issue and the biggest hurdle and that's going to take many years to unravel."

De Matteo is now promoting a line of streetwear clothing, Ultrafree, which she said promotes freedom of speech.

"We're the voice of balance at the moment," she said. "It's just kind of cheeky and a good time but it does promote freedom."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com