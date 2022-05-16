Dr. Oz to Newsmax: 'Outsider Spending' a Problem in Last Hours Before Primary

Dr. Mehmet Oz, with less than 24 hours before his first primary election in the hotly fought race for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, said Monday on Newsmax that the greatest obstacle he's facing is that there are millions of dollars being spent against him by outsiders, particularly in support of GOP rival Kathy Barnette.

"I still have to get the word out because there's been $35 million of negative ads run at me from outsiders; groups are worried about me because I'm a fellow who's always been willing to buck the establishment," said Oz, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, in an interview on Newsmax's "National Report."

But, he pointed out that Trump said he's "smart tough and will never let you down," and that's what he's running on.

"You've got to remember that when people go to bed at night, they have to know you will never let them down," he said. "That's what I've done my whole career. That's what I'll do as a senator from Pennsylvania. That's why I'm going to win tomorrow."

A new Emerson poll shows Oz has a slight lead, with 28% of the vote, followed by Barnette at 24% and businessman Dave McCormick at 21%, but 15% of the voters remain undecided, so the race for the GOP nomination is remaining a tight one.

But Oz said he believes the poll shows his message is resonating.

"I have been fighting for Americans against powerful insiders my entire career," said Oz, noting he was fighting mandates and shutdowns during the pandemic.

He also spoke out against twisting science with politics and maintained that is "hurting our kids" through gender studies in schools.

However, the problems that are happening in Washington are "fixable with strong leadership," he added.

"I will make us the land of plenty you're talking about," said Oz.

He also spoke out about the baby formula shortage, and other shortages that he said are coming from incompetence and "regulations that are stifling us in America."

"Who wants to worry about whether they can afford gas or going on vacation?" said Oz. "We can do both together and being the land of plenty means getting away from the Democrats who have no plan for prosperity just ran through a lot of different priorities where you stand on a number of issues there."

Barnette on Monday called Oz out on Twitter, and Oz called her attacks "distractions" and ancient history "that she dredges up because she's desperate."

"The reality is she's attacked President Trump," he said. "She's lied about voting for him, and she's also said harsh things about the Founding Father of our country, George Washington, while wanting to build the statute to [Barack] Obama, so I don't think Kathy Barnette's resonating with voters."

