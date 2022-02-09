Dr. Oz to Newsmax: I'm Listening to Pennsylvanians

Senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday night that campaigning has taught him Pennsylvanians know what's needed in Washington.

Oz is running in the key swing state to win the seat currently occupied by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who's not seeking reelection.

"I'm very passionate about this race because I know we can do much, much better, and what I’m learning from the citizens of Pennsylvania is, [they] have the answers," Oz said on "Greg Kelly Reports" while standing before a crowd holding many supportive signs.

"I heard today the answers about pro-life, about the Second Amendment, about the need to get people working again, about inflation and what's wrong with our schools, and immigration."

Oz spoke from an America Legion post in Northeast Pennsylvania after speaking with citizens who showed up to learn more about the candidate's stand on various issues.

"These folks talk for our country," Oz told host Greg Kelly. "They did everything we asked of them, and they want to know why is it that we're not respecting the values of Americans.

"We need to stand up for our rights. They mention China. They bring up the fact we have a feckless approach to countries that are threatening our well-being. And they want strong leadership that can boldly proclaim what America stands for."

The former heart surgeon and TV personality spoke near a location that has accepted migrants whom the Biden administration transported from the southern border.

"Just a few miles from here, they're bringing folks into a facility without [information] about anybody — where they're from, what they're about," he told Kelly. "These are issues that make Pennsylvania a border state."

Hedge fund executive David McCormick is among several other Republican primary candidates.

When Kelly asked Oz why Pennsylvanians should vote for him rather than McCormick, one crowd member yelled, "[McCormick’s] an idiot!"

Oz answered the question in a more respectful way.

"I can offer us an ability to have a loud, bold vision in Washington," he said. "A person who can articulate exactly what folks here feel that drives meaningful change in how our government hears us.

"We have the answers. If the government gets off our back and reduces regulations … these people are going to be super happy. I can tell that story.

"I'm also not compromised by building the largest hedge fund in China ever, which just happened a few months ago. And I think that sends a clear message where your priorities are. My priorities are right here in Pennsylvania."

Oz asked one gentleman why he supported the doctor’s campaign.

"You’re strong and you’re willing to take on Dr. [Anthony] Fauci," said the man, who then gave Oz a high-five.

Kelly wanted to know how Oz — raised not far from Philadelphia and who earned degrees from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Penn's Wharton School — answered people who asked why they should vote for him after he has lived in other states.

"You care much more about what I stand for than where I'm from," Oz said as he turned around and received applause.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here