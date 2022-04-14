Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Trump Backed Me Because I'm 'Smart, Tough'

Dr. Mehmet Oz told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump endorsed his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because he supports Trump's policies and is "smart, tough, and will never let you down."

"Dr. Oz is Pro-Life, very strong on Crime, the Border, Election Fraud, our Great Military and our Vets, Tax Cuts, and will always fight for and support our under-siege Second Amendment," Trump said in a statement released through his super PAC on Saturday.

"Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement," the president added, a quote Oz told "Eric Bolling: The Balance" were "some of the words, I think, that compelled him to endorse me."

"It is a race that is hard-fought. I am supportive of President Trump's policies. I have been clear in my positions as you outlined President Trump echoed around being pro-life and strongly in favor of the Second Amendment," Oz added.

The celebrity doctor-turned-political candidate also flaunted his endorsements from musician Ted Nugent and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

"So, I've got a lot of folks who have got street cred when it comes to Second Amendment issues, who are strongly supportive because they know who I am," he stated.

Oz also attributed many of those criticizing him for his conservative views, including his opponent former Bridgewater Associates CEO Dave McCormick, to beneficiaries of "Wall Street money" and those "who want to have a senator from Wall Street."

In addition to McCormick, Oz will face Jeff Bartos, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2018, former Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and political commentator Kathy Barnette in the Republican primary on May 17, according to Ballotpedia.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Rep. Conor Lamb are also running for the Senate seat as Democrats.

