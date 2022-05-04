Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Ready to Face Challengers in Newsmax Debate

Dr. Mehmet Oz, speaking on Newsmax before Wednesday night's GOP Senate debate in Pennsylvania said he knows he'll be on the hot seat, but he's ready for the challenge.

"These primaries are about ensuring that you're ready for the general election," Oz, who has been endorsed in the highly watched race by former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax's "National Report." "This general election is critical to holding onto our Republican seat in Pennsylvania."

The debate, hosted by Newsmax and moderated by news anchor Greta Van Susteren is being held at 8 p.m. at the campus of Grove City College, a Christian liberal arts school located close to Pittsburgh, and will be shown on live TV.

Oz is squaring off in the debate against fellow candidates David McCormick, Ambassador Carla Sands, Kathy Barnette, and Jeff Bartos, all seeking the GOP nomination in the race for the seat now held by Sen. Pat Toomey, 60, who is not seeking re-election this year.

Oz said that he expects discussion on a variety of topics, but the main questions he is asked on the campaign trail concern inflation, which translates to energy policy in Pennsylvania.

"Even the folks serving you coffee in the diner know that the energy programs that Biden is hoisting on us are hurting our nation's ability to defend ourselves," Oz said. "I suspect [we're] going to be asked a lot of questions about energy, the hypocrisy of the Green New Deal, and what we would do about it."

Inflation is devastating, he added, "because it's reducing the importance of every paycheck you get. A lot of people aren't working, so those folks are doubly feeling it because they don't have anything coming in."

But Pennsylvanians know that there is enough natural gas in the state to provide good-paying jobs for the state, as well as energy independence and dominance for the United States while driving down inflation, said Oz.

He noted that President Joe Biden argued this week that the only choice on inflation is to increase interest rates.

"That's going to cause a recession," Oz said. "I mean, I'm not an economist. I went to Wharton to study health care policy, but you don't have to have gone to business school to understand these realities. The major driver of inflation is energy, so reduce energy prices and we control that."

Biden on Wednesday remarked that the "MAGA agenda" is the "most radical" in the country," but Oz rejected that.

"The MAGA crowd has demonstrated its patriotism speaking up in the face of tremendous adversity," he said. "President Trump was attacked by all the insiders, including the Democrats in ways that were reprehensible. They tried to stifle his agenda, and they weren't able to."

Meanwhile, all seven candidates debating Wednesday are "pretty much aligned on the big issues that we need to address as Americans to help our country thrive," said Oz. "What Biden did was to take science and insights and medicine and twist it on its head."

Oz also on Wednesday commented about the leaked draft document from the Supreme Court concerning the potential that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, the release of the information is "reprehensible."

"It's an attack on a branch of government," he said. "As an aspiring member of another branch of government, the legislative branch, I'd like to solidify our Republican base and ensure that legislative solutions are ones that Republicans would honor and would appreciate the sanctity of life that begins at conception."

The justices should have the ability to address the matter and adjudicate it behind closed doors and without intimidation, said Oz.

"The fact that this is reprehensibly leaked quite clearly by someone who was who had an agenda, an agenda that was against the pro-life movement, is a declaration of war, and I think that Justice (John) Roberts is correct in asking for an immediate investigation."

