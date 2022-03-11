Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Biden Is 'Getting It Wrong' on Energy Policy

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration is "getting it wrong" on energy policy and consistently caving to "woke radical environmentalists."

"These anti-fracking ideologues are embraced by Biden's policies," Oz, a former cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality, said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"People don't care about the permits. What they want to know is, 'Will you still have the same rules in six months?'" he continued. "And we are not abiding by rational business processes. The average businessperson says, 'I'll make a billion dollars of investment, but I want to know that three years from now, some middle-level bureaucrat's not going to turn off everything.'"

"So, back off Biden. Give us the freedom we need to frack. Free us to frack."

Oz also emphasized the problems with the Democrats' Green New Deal plan and the national security importance of producing domestic energy.

"Listen, I'm a scientist and a doctor. I understand that the woke New Green Deal is a fraud. It's not real. It can't happen in the timeline described," Oz stated. "So, I'm going to go hard at this because it's the wrong thing to do.

"We need to make national security issues around these topics. Because you cannot have pipes that are designed to provide New England with natural gas, clean natural gas from Pennsylvania shut down because some lawyer gets involved or an activist plants a camp out along the pathway," he added. "Producers of national security need security themselves to complete the mission."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here.