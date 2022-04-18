Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Fauci 'Failed Us' and Should Be Fired

Dr. Mehmet Oz on Monday called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired from his job heading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying "he failed us" in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his run for the GOP nomination to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate, also outlined his conservative stance on several issues, including Second Amendment rights and education during an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Fauci "did not allow us to describe what we felt needed to happen with COVID," but instead was "following the science. We later learned he was following the political science."

Censoring doctors, "sometimes Nobel laureates, professors at universities is reprehensible," Oz added. "You want the folks who study stuff to teach about it."

Meanwhile, Oz, who had been on television for over a decade, said he has decided to run for office instead because he believes the nation is in crisis.

"I didn't want to live out my life in the safety of the TV studio on 57th street in Manhattan, or, frankly in the operating room, which is pretty safe for surgeons, even though it's not always so safe for patients," said Oz. "If I had done that I would have felt like I failed my country."

He added that his father came to the United States in the 1950s as an immigrant who was recruited as a doctor and that he sees his race as a way to pay the nation back after his family "was given an unbelievable opportunity to thrive."

"I think a lot of Americans looking around right now and saying, What happened?" he said. "We're a brave people who can actually articulate exactly what we believe has to happen to our families, our communities, and in our government. I think a lot of folks in the conservative side of the aisle don't feel that's possible, certainly in the media."

Oz called Trump's endorsement "massive," and said it came after the former president looked at all the candidates and determined he was the one most likely to win.

He added that his name recognition, after years on television, helps him be in connection with both Republicans and Democrats and that people believe in him after seeing him "on television in our living room, for 13 years, every single day."

Oz also noted that he is a "life, liberty and pursuit of happiness person life because I believe it starts at conception," and called on the protection of children when they are young, including in schools.

"We don't teach calculus to kindergartners for a reason — they're not ready," said Oz. "The same should apply to transgender lessons and the like."

He also said he will fight for the Second Amendment, as "every law-abiding American citizen ought to own a gun of their choice."

Oz also insisted that he's an avid hunter.

"Not only did I learn to hunt when I was 12-13 years old in central Pennsylvania, I taught my son to shoot before he went to kindergarten," said Oz. "I've hunted all over the world. But the Second Amendment is not about hunting. The Second Amendment is about our God-given and constitutionally protected right to own a gun of our choice.

"Every law, American-abiding American citizen has that right and we ought to be able to. You know, we don't need a license to have a First Amendment right to speak freely. We don't we should not need one for the Second Amendment either."

