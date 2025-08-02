Dr. Nusbaum to Newsmax: MAHA Is About Survival, Not Ideology

Making America healthy again isn't about ideology, but about survival; and if Democrats don't get honest about the matter, younger voters will start switching sides, Dr. Michael Jay Nusbaum, a clinical assistant professor of surgery at Rutgers Medical School, told Newsmax.

"If one side doubles down on mandates and censorship and fake food while the other offers real answers, young people are going to switch sides," Nusbaum told Newsmax's Ed Henry Friday.

Nusbaum added that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s push away from ultraprocessed foods, combined with President Donald Trump's plans to bring the Presidential Fitness Test back for America's teenagers, will both clean up the food supply and get people moving.

"That will start a sense of being healthy agains, and that's really where I think this movement goes," said Nusbaum.

Keeping physically fit, he added, is the "most affordable healthcare that we have."

"For every dollar that we spend on fitness and nutrition, we save exponentially on preventing chronic disease," Nusbaum said. "Trump's physical fitness program isn't a cost. It's actually a cure."

He said he is also proud of Trump and Kennedy for what they've done to make America's food healthy again, by "taking out some of the dyes that are in our foods that you can't even get in other countries."

"Some of the foods we have here in the United States you can't even get in Canada because they're considered toxic, so cleaning up the food supply is extremely important," said Nusbaum. "I think our young generation is getting poisoned by it. I think they're sick of foods that make them fat and depressed, and cleaning up the food supply is the first step."

About 51% of Americans said in a recent NBC News poll that they like what Kennedy is doing.

At the same time, there cannot be mandates, said Nusbaum.

"MAHA is not anti-vaccine," he said. "I know they kind of criticize RFK for that. MAHA and I are pro-safe vaccines — vaccines that have been tested in double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials. We believe in studying the cumulative effects of multiple vaccines, especially over time."

The nation's children, he added, are "getting vaccinated far more than we ever were when we were younger."

Such mandates, he said, put trust on the line with the population, and "we need to restore that trust. Certainly, during COVID, we lost that trust."

