Dr. Oz to Newsmax: We 'Shouldn't Be Teaching (Kids) Transgender Issues'

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz told Newsmax on Wednesday that schools should not be teaching sex and gender issues to young children.

"Five and 6-year-olds, we don't teach them calculus for a reason," Dr. Oz told "Greg Kelly Reports." "They are not going to understand it. We shouldn't be teaching them transgender issues as well."

He said the people in his state of Pennsylvania are "pretty clear" they believe biological men should not be competing against biological women in sports, "young kids should be left alone" regarding this type of education.

"We actually know the scientific data here as well," he said. "Eighty-five percent of kids who are young, who say they're transgender, will go back to their biologic sex if they're not interfered with. We should allow kids to be loved, go through life normally, and you know, if in the rare circumstances where they don't go back to their biologic sex, we can address it. This is an example of woke overreach."

Dr. Oz said exposing young children to this "woke" ideology prematurely is hurting them more than waiting until they are old enough to understand the concepts.

He said he is able to fight this kind of ideology on the same playing field as the left, and he has "scars to prove it" in battles with the woke media during his television career.

"I can't be bought, but it's worth making the investment of time to win the culture war," he said. "Republicans keep walking into these knife fights of culture wars with index cards. Let's go in there with hard facts and make sure they understand exactly what we stand for."

Dr. Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against six other Republicans for that party's nomination in the May 17 primary, according to Ballotpedia.

Four candidates are running for the Democrat nomination, and three other candidates are running unaffiliated in the race, which will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election.

The race will decide who fills the seat of incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who is not seeking reelection.

A former surgeon and author, Dr. Oz spent 13 years in television, starting out as a regular guest on the popular "Oprah Winfrey Show" before launching his own popular show.

He also said Wednesday he supports bringing back the Trump energy policies to make the United States "energy dominant" again, and to see record high energy prices go back down.

