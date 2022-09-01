×
Tags: dr. mehmet oz | senate | pennsylvania | john fetterman

Dr. Mehmet Oz to Newsmax: Fetterman Won't Debate or 'Take Responsibility'

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Thursday, 01 September 2022 10:02 PM EDT

Calling Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman the most progressive liberal running for Senate in these midterms, Pennsylvania GOP Sen.-nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz on Newsmax is pressing his opponent on crime and calling him to step up for a debate.

"He doesn't want to take responsibility for his radical statements," Oz told Thursday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "I think he's out of touch with mainstream Pennsylvania values."

The Pennsylvania Senate seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., is up for grabs, and might be one that can determine the majority in the upper chamber.

"Fetterman is the most radical candidate for a contested Senate race in America this cycle," Oz told Pellegrino. "He's really a danger not just on his policies, but what he would do in the Senate, if he was there.

"It's a transformative election. Let's make sure the right person — me — is there to defend our Republican [seat] and represent the family values that are so important to all of us."

Oz spoke on the night President Joe Biden was speaking in his state, attacking former President Donald Trump and his followers, but Oz noted Democrats running the state and America are failing amid massive crime waves.

"It is ironic that President Biden made that speech in Philadelphia and he also spoke about crime, ironically again, because the city is out of control, lawlessness dominating, homicides up 60% since my opponent in my Senate race, John Fetterman, took office," Oz said.

"The general sanctity of law has been violated and it doesn't seem to be that people who are doing wrong are penalized," he added. "In fact, it often seems like the perpetrator is preferred over the victim, the innocent, and this bothers people, and that's why crime has become such a huge issue in my Senate race here."

