Dr. Oz to Newsmax: You Need a Scientist in the Senate

Dr. Mehmet Oz is ahead in the polls in the Republican primary for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, but the "real reason we're going to win is the message is resonating," Oz told Newsmax on Monday.

"Republicans are all coming together behind the campaign, and I have fought, as you know, for Americans against powerful insiders my entire career," Oz told "Greg Kelly Reports." Oz elaborated, telling host Greg Kelly that, during the COVID pandemic, he opposed the mandates and shutdowns. He added that he was "furious that he [Dr. Anthony Fauci] was actually hurting the ability of doctors like me to offer opinions."

Oz added that having a doctor and scientist in the Senate is critical to understanding certain issues, such as energy and the Left's Green New Deal.

"As a scientist and as a doctor, I'll tell you, the Green New Deal is a lie. It cannot work the way it's designed and certainly not in the timeline offered," Oz said. "What does work is natural gas under my feet right here in Pennsylvania, which would allow us to power the whole country for a couple of hundred years. And guess what? If we were to ship it overseas and use it instead of what they're consuming, there will be the equivalent of electrifying every vehicle in America and putting a solar panel on every roof. Is that pretty good? I think it's a good deal for the environment."

"But these stories need to be told by people who understand the science, and as a physician and as a scientist in the Senate, I'll be able to articulate that," Oz added.

