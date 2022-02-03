Dr. Oz to Newsmax: 'Pennsylvania Deserves a Big Voice, a Strong Voice'

Hailing his name recognition, media chops, and medical background to take it to the failed health advisers in Washington, D.C., Dr. Mehmet Oz told Newsmax he is the Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary candidate who can beat the Democrat in the general election next November.

"People know who I am," Oz told Thursday's "Spicer & Co." "I've been in your living room every day for 13 years.

"I have the best chance of beating the Democrats in the fall because I will bring together a coalition of independents and conservative Democrats who come along with all the Republicans who know what's going on," he added to host Sean Spicer.

While he has a national medical, media, and now political cachet, Oz also stressed he has the true values of a man from Pennsylvania.

"I grew up near Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, which is the mushroom capital of the world," he said. "We were taught not to be treated like mushrooms: Don't sit in the dark and be fed manure all day long, and that's what Republicans have tolerated over the past few years."

As a heart doctor and television host, Oz boasts having taken on Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Government most recently challenging Dr. Anthony Fauci and the health experts in Washington, D.C.

"I even fought the U. S government because they were doing things that I thought were reprehensible," he continued. "And I was going to stand up to them even if they intimidated me and tried to use the media against me, which, by the way, Fauci did numerous times during COVID to silence dissent, which is, again, what Republicans have been tolerant of, but we can't anymore.

"Sean, I fought these battles, I've got scars to prove it. I cannot be bought. And when you fight on that stage, you learn how to take your lumps. You understand how to deal with the media. You also know what it takes to actually win. And I think it could be that bold, loud voice. I've got a big megaphone.

"President [Donald] Trump put me on the President's Council for Sports, Fitness & Nutrition for a reason, because he knew I could make noise and Pennsylvania deserves a big voice, a strong voice."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here