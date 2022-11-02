Dr. Mehmet Oz to Newsmax: 'At Least Be Honorable With Your Positions'

Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has changed his tune on fracking and other issues, because it was "convenient" for him in a general election to try to lure votes, according to Dr. Mehmet Oz on Newsmax.

"Well, this is a steadying moment for me, because when we finally got him on the debate stage, I challenged him to defend this radical views," Oz told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It was the moderators who are asking the questions, as you are right now. They're are based on the facts of what he said in the past. He called fracking a stain on Pennsylvania. He pushed to eliminate the Keystone Pipeline and the court.

"He said multiple times that he wouldn't support fracking — he never has; yet, he keeps saying the opposite today, and this is why Washington keeps getting it wrong with these radical positions — where people just want own what they're saying."

Fracking and unleashing American energy, particularly in the state of Pennsylvania, has been a rally cry for Oz's Senate campaign, which concludes with Tuesday's final vote.

"I want to bring balance to Washington," Oz continued to host Rob Schmitt. "I want folks to work across the aisle. I want to fix the problems plaguing our country.

"We have to have fracking and drilling. We have to unleash energy in America. It will reduce inflation. It'll hugely benefit the local communities in Pennsylvania. It will bring billions of revenue, additional revenue to the state. We cannot even think about banning fracking; yet Fetterman said it when it made sense; it was convenient for him, but now there's a general election he's trying to pretend that he's in the middle.

"And I'll tell you something: The people who produce energy in Pennsylvania are petrified of him because they think their businesses are at risk if he gets involved."

Oz was endorsed by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, which he called "the premier paper in Pittsburgh" and Fetterman's hometown paper.

"They know him better than anybody, and what they're really saying is he has these far-left ideologies that he's unwilling to compromise on," Oz said. "He cannot work with people who don't agree with him, so he's not going to be able to make things happen in Washington."

Oz said Pennsylvania Senate voters ask him to "just fix the issues that are plaguing us," address "runaway inflation," "don't increase our taxes" — the latter of which Fetterman has tried to do with "every job he's ever had."

"By the way, he hasn't paid his own taxes 67 times, which everyone in his hometown knows," he continued. "He's had problems trying to deal with just the basic realities of crime and drugs, which are rampant now in Pennsylvania because he's taking far-left positions.

"He wants to release one third of all prisoners. He seems to always to want to protect the criminal, take care of them, over the innocent, and with drug policy, it's shameful."

Oz noted drug and crime policy is why the Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed "unanimously," "because they know I have their back."

"These are simple steps," he said. "We can fix them. They're not difficult, but you've got to at least be honorable with your positions."

Oz said Tuesday's election will come down to the age-old electoral decision before voters: "Are you happy with the country's direction?"

"If someone says yes to that question, they're happy with where the country is headed, take their car keys away: They should not be driving in that condition," he said. "But 70% of people are going to say, 'No, it's a disaster.'

"I want this for our nation. We proudly want to go back to where we were. Those people will vote for change. That's what I stand for. I believe in the American dream. We are a land of opportunity, and I believe in you, because together we will make this happen."

Oz said he is "a heart surgeon, not a politician," but there are some similarities in how to have a successful surgery.

"What we do is pretty straightforward: We focus on the big problem," he concluded. "In my case, the heart — pretty important organ — and I worked together with everybody because unified we're much stronger than divided. That's the message for Pennsylvanians."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!