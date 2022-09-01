Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Oz Will Pull Out Pennsylvania Win

Dr. Mehmet Oz was the "only candidate" on the Republican side of Pennsylvania's tight race for the U.S. Senate who could push back and win against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and while there have been some contentions that Oz isn't a perfect candidate, he'll win the race in November as more is learned about Fetterman, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler tells Newsmax.

"Fetterman up to this point has been untouched, so as the public starts to learn about how soft he is on crime, how he thinks that fracking is a 'blight on Pennsylvania,' and he wants to do away with private health insurance, that's going to bring more and more people to Dr. Oz," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

And, he added, "I think that's why Dr. Oz ultimately wins this race."

Reschenthaler admitted that Fetterman "has this star power."

"He looks like he was in the 'Sons of Anarchy' with his tattoos, his beard, although he's a trust fund baby, but I think that this race will start to tighten," Reschenthaler said. "Dr. Oz is within five or six points right now and, remember, he had $35 million in negative ads spent against him during that brutal primary."

In comparison, the Democrats would not allow Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., to run negative ads against Fetterman, said Reschenthaler.

Oz, he added, is now outspending Fetterman by 2 to 1, which is "not insignificant. That's going to make a difference," Reschenthaler said.

Pennsylvania also has other key elections coming in November, including for governor, and Reschenthaler said in that race, it's important to defeat Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrat challenging Republican nominee Doug Mastriano.

"[Shapiro] is a political activist, and he weaponized the governor's mansion," said Reschenthaler. "We have a lot of pickup opportunities in Congress. I think that we're going to take back Conor Lamb's seat. I think we even have a shot of winning the seat in downtown Pittsburgh because the member there is retiring."

Reschenthaler also predicted that Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright will lose his reelection challenge to GOP challenger Jim Bognet in Scranton, which would be a "huge symbolic victory" to win in President Joe Biden's hometown.

