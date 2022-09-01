×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dr. mehmet oz | john fetterman | pennsylvania | guy reschenthaler | 2022 elections

Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Oz Will Pull Out Pennsylvania Win

rep. guy reschenthaler listening to testimony at a hearing
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 September 2022 09:51 AM EDT

Dr. Mehmet Oz was the "only candidate" on the Republican side of Pennsylvania's tight race for the U.S. Senate who could push back and win against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and while there have been some contentions that Oz isn't a perfect candidate, he'll win the race in November as more is learned about Fetterman, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler tells Newsmax.

"Fetterman up to this point has been untouched, so as the public starts to learn about how soft he is on crime, how he thinks that fracking is a 'blight on Pennsylvania,' and he wants to do away with private health insurance, that's going to bring more and more people to Dr. Oz," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

And, he added, "I think that's why Dr. Oz ultimately wins this race."

Reschenthaler admitted that Fetterman "has this star power."

"He looks like he was in the 'Sons of Anarchy' with his tattoos, his beard, although he's a trust fund baby, but I think that this race will start to tighten," Reschenthaler said. "Dr. Oz is within five or six points right now and, remember, he had $35 million in negative ads spent against him during that brutal primary."

In comparison, the Democrats would not allow Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., to run negative ads against Fetterman, said Reschenthaler.

Oz, he added, is now outspending Fetterman by 2 to 1, which is "not insignificant. That's going to make a difference," Reschenthaler said.

Pennsylvania also has other key elections coming in November, including for governor, and Reschenthaler said in that race, it's important to defeat Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrat challenging Republican nominee Doug Mastriano.

"[Shapiro] is a political activist, and he weaponized the governor's mansion," said Reschenthaler. "We have a lot of pickup opportunities in Congress. I think that we're going to take back Conor Lamb's seat. I think we even have a shot of winning the seat in downtown Pittsburgh because the member there is retiring."

Reschenthaler also predicted that Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright will lose his reelection challenge to GOP challenger Jim Bognet in Scranton, which would be a "huge symbolic victory" to win in President Joe Biden's hometown.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dr. Mehmet Oz was the "only candidate" on the Republican side of Pennsylvania's tight race for the U.S. Senate who could push back and win against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
dr. mehmet oz, john fetterman, pennsylvania, guy reschenthaler, 2022 elections
410
2022-51-01
Thursday, 01 September 2022 09:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved