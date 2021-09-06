Dr. Jha to Newsmax: Vaccine Boosters Probably Won't Mix and Match

People seeking booster shots to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 probably won't be able to mix and match which versions of the shots they get, Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told Newsmax Monday.

"I think what we're going to see is that in the clinical trials that are being done right now, what Pfizer and Moderna are collecting is their own data," Jha said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I (don't) think that they're going to be submitting data with mixing and matching, so the big question will be, is somebody else going to run those trials?"

Unless that happens, "I think the official recommendation is going to be to stick to the [vaccine] that you got," said Jha. "That's where the best evidence is going to be, and I think that's probably pretty reasonable."

His comments came after Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Sunday that booster doses of the Moderna vaccine could be delayed from the target date of Sept. 20, but said it's still better for people who got the Moderna shot to wait for approval rather than to boost their vaccines through getting a shot of Pfizer's medication.

Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said that the administration had planned to roll out booster doses of both Pfizer and Moderna at the same time. Pfizer has already gotten its information to the Food and Drug Administration, but Moderna's is a little behind that.

Meanwhile, the doctor said he's not surprised that a third shot will likely be coming, but he doesn't expect the recommendation to stretch into more boosters than that.

"We don't have regimens where we're doing four or five or six shots," said Jha. "That's not generally how vaccines work. It's not necessary. I don't expect that to happen here, either."

Jha also commented on the job the White House is doing with COVID-19, saying the Biden administration "clearly" needs to "do better."

"I generally try to avoid getting into political analysis, but I think if the question is America doing great right now on COVID, the answer is absolutely not," said Jha. "Could we be doing better? Absolutely. Should the messaging out of the White House be more consistent? Absolutely."

Meanwhile, Jha said he is not overly concerned with the new mu variant of COVID-19, which is starting to be reported in the United States.

"I think it's not going to out-compete delta," said Jha. "Look, the data may prove me wrong. We'll watch it closely. But right now I feel pretty confident that it's not going to become a major problem."

