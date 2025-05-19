Dr. Contacessa to Newsmax: Prostate Cancer Rarely Linked to Cognitive Issues

Dr. Frank Contacessa told Newsmax on Monday that a prostate cancer diagnosis, like that of former President Joe Biden, is rarely linked to "cognitive issues."

The internist told Newsmax's "National Report," "I don't know that we can connect necessarily the prostate cancer diagnosis and the cognitive issues, which we've all clearly seen."

Contacessa said prostate cancer, in many cases, is predictable. "It's rare for prostate cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain. It does happen, but it's maybe single-digit percentages of prostate cancers that metastasize."

He said the information released on Biden's condition matches what is typically revealed in cases of advanced prostate cancer, spreading to bones. "In later stages of prostate cancer, most of them go to bone or to lymph nodes. It rarely goes to the brain."

Prostate cancer is treatable, he said, with a typical course involving testosterone-blocking therapy. "So if you can block that testosterone, and there are several drugs that can do it — there's injections, there's some pills — you can often slow the progression."

While treatment for prostate cancer is readily available, said Contacessa, the long-term prognosis presents a tough challenge for the former president. "So I can say this. Almost certainly, it's very unlikely that this will be cured."

Contacessa added that it is unlikely the diagnosis is new. He said the types of exams given to presidents would not normally miss what is being described in Biden's case. "If they did miss it," he said, "it's a pretty big miss."

