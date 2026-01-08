Dr. Drew to Newsmax TV: 'Enthusiastic About Everything' RFK Jr. Is Doing

Dr. Drew Pinsky praised Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Newsmax on Thursday, saying he supports the administration's recent changes to dietary guidelines and the broader effort to reshape how Americans think about nutrition.

"My first comment is God bless Secretary Kennedy," Pinsky said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "I am just so enthusiastic about everything he is doing."

Pinsky said he agrees with Kennedy's characterization of many heavily processed products as "food-like substances," arguing they should not be treated as nutritious staples.

"They're not even food because they're so malnutritious," he said.

Kennedy and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Wednesday issued new 2025-30 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which offer updated recommendations for a healthy diet and provide the foundation for federal nutrition programs and policies.

They come as Kennedy has for months stressed overhauling the U.S. food supply as part of his Make America Healthy Again agenda.

The guidelines emphasize consumption of fresh vegetables, whole grains, and dairy products, long advised as part of a healthy eating plan.

Officials released a new graphic depicting an inverted version of the long-abandoned food pyramid, with protein, dairy, healthy fats and fruits and vegetables at the top and whole grains at the bottom.

But they also take a new stance on "highly processed" foods and refined carbohydrates, urging consumers to avoid "packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat or other foods that are salty or sweet, such as chips, cookies and candy." That's a different term for ultra-processed foods, the tasty, energy-dense products that make up more than half the calories in the U.S. diet and have been linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

In discussing the visual framework behind dietary recommendations, Pinsky referenced the old federal food pyramid and said the debate over its emphasis has been ongoing for years.

He pointed to a 2014 episode of the animated television series "South Park" that criticized the food pyramid as being "upside down."

"The boys in South Park in 2014 said it's upside down," Pinsky said, adding that he believed the critique reflected real confusion about what constitutes a healthy diet.

Pinsky said one of the most misunderstood categories is red meat, which he described as a strong source of protein. He said consumers should choose grass-fed beef when possible.

He also addressed dairy, citing research he said shows higher cheese consumption and full-fat dairy are associated with a lower risk of dementia.

"Dairy ... rich in fats decreases your risk of dementia," Pinsky said. He argued that saturated fat has been incorrectly blamed for health problems and said it is "not the problem."

Pinsky added that newer research into "odd chain" saturated fatty acids may be relevant to conditions such as fatty liver disease and dementia.

He said pentadecanoic acid, known as C15:0, may help reduce risk and that many people may be deficient. Pinsky said he works with a company that produces pentadecanoic acid and directed viewers to his website for additional information.

He criticized margarine and some polyunsaturated fats, saying that when heated they can become harmful. Pinsky called them "byproducts of commercial production of industry" and said they should not be treated as food.

