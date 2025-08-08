Dr. Crandall: Extreme Heat Can Trigger Heart Attacks, Strokes

Dr. Chauncey Crandall, renowned cardiologist and author of "The Simple Heart Cure," "The Simple Heart Diet" and "The Heart Health Report," on Friday told Newsmax that extreme summer heat poses serious risks to cardiac health.

Crandall, speaking to "Newsline" from Florida, emphasized that both excessive heat and cold can adversely impact the body, particularly in older adults.

"We are seeing many patients come in with heart issues — heart attacks, arrhythmia, even strokes — during this hot weather," Crandall, the director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, added.

Crandall, whose work centers on heart disease prevention and early detection, explained that the body's ability to regulate temperature weakens with age, increasing vulnerability to heat-related illnesses.

He highlighted several dangers posed by hot weather, including dehydration, blood pressure drops, electrolyte imbalances and thickened blood — all of which raise the risk of cardiac events.

To minimize danger, Dr. Crandall recommended avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours, staying hydrated and dressing appropriately. "I usually walk every morning," he said, "but if you get out past 9 a.m. here in Florida, it's a rough day for you."

Dr. Crandall also pointed to a sobering statistic: nearly half of those who die from heart attacks each year never exhibited symptoms beforehand. He urged people to take advantage of simple and widely available heart screenings, either through their primary care physician or via online tools like The Simple Heart Test, to assess risk early.

His newsletter, The Heart Health Report, currently features heart safety strategies for summer as its lead story. "It's perfect timing," said Crandall, reiterating the importance of proactive care amid extreme weather.

