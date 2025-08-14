Dov Hikind to Newsmax: Israel Needs Truth Tellers Like Newsmax

Israel "is not an apartheid state and is not committing genocide," and Newsmax "has done a remarkable job in telling the truth while you have so much of the media all over the world and in America basically supporting Hamas," said former New York state Rep. Dov Hikind.

"Hamas rejoices at The New York Times and CNN and many other of the liberal radical media," Hikind said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "American Agenda."

"They play right into the hands of Hamas. I could just see Hamas celebrating when The New York Times is constantly, constantly, nonstop presenting one side.

"We support the prime minister. You can disagree with him, but what a remarkable leader he is on every single level, and we wait for the job to be done to finish Hamas, destroy them from the face of the earth. They are a danger to Israel. They are a danger to humanity."

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday delivered a defiant speech at Newsmax's fourth annual Fourth of July celebration in Jerusalem, declaring that "most Americans" reject Hamas' "lies" and stand with Israel in its ongoing battle against what he called "the barbarians at the gate."

The prime minister opened his speech praising Newsmax for its coverage.

"Thank you, Newsmax, for helping us on the eighth-front war: seven fronts against Iran and its proxies, the eighth front — the battle for truth," Netanyahu said.

"And, Newsmax, you have let the truth circle the globe against the lies that have circled it before and continue to do so.

"There's only one way to beat the lies, and that's with the truth."

