Yuma Mayor to Newsmax: Can't Transport Migrants

Douglas Nicholls, mayor of Yuma, Arizona, said Thursday that the main issue with releasing hundreds of migrants into his town is the lack of transportation options.

"In the past couple of years we really have experienced people being released on the street at the very beginning, but then we had a nonprofit step up that's really helped manage that situation," Nicholls said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Because, really, the issue in Yuma is transportation. We don't have a lot of robust available commercial transportation.

"So when you release 300-700 people at a time, they can't just go to the next airport and fill up 700 seats. So that's been the real concern, and as we move these numbers up, day after day after day, the impact just becomes more and more daunting and really has affected our community in a way that is sometimes hard to quantify."

Nicholls said that despite the surge of migrants flooding the southern border, Yuma is "a great community, doing some amazing things, that are not centered around immigration."

"We're still a very safe community, but that perception is not understood regionally, nationally, and globally," he said.

Nicholls also explained what will happen when the Trump-era health policy Title 42 expires at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday night.

"There is a fairly new process that they've initiated at Border Patrol called 'parole with conditions,' and they're able to process the migrants fairly quickly," he said. "So when they come in, this 'parole with conditions' is a very quick way to get people out of Border Patrol custody, but then it leaves people at the city level where the municipalities then need to deal with it so that they can get transportation to where they're going.

"Then, within 20 days, they're supposed to go and report to an ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] office. I think that probably happens fairly regularly because that's just the interim step. It gives them legal right to continue to be here. The court dates are still years away before they actually get any sort of judicial proceedings to know if they can legally stay or not."

U.S. officials are bracing for high numbers of migrants to cross the border after Title 42 expires. The public health policy has been used 2.8 million times to rapidly expel migrants since it was invoked in 2020.

Approximately 24,000 law enforcement officers are positioned along the 1,951-mile border with Mexico, with 1,500 active-duty military troops sent to back up Customs and Border Protection, though they will not interact with migrants. Tasked with aiding CBP, 2,500 National Guard troops are also deployed to the southern border.