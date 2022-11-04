GOP Candidate Mastriano to Newsmax: Ballot Ruling 'Huge Victory'

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling that said undated mail-in ballots can't be counted in the upcoming midterm elections is a "huge victory for voting integrity," GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, also a state senator, said on Newsmax Friday.

"This is a huge decision, especially because it's a seven-member Pennsylvania state Supreme Court," Mastriano said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They are elected and are 4-2 Democrats, but despite having the odds in their favor, even the Democrat left-leaning court said the ballots have to be filled out correctly to be counted."

Mastriano, a retired military officer with 30 years in the Army, said the rules have always been the same for service members and their families voting absentee ballots.

"It was very clear in the instructions if you do not date and sign it properly, our votes from military members and family members would be cast aside," Mastriano said. "It should be no different for this no-excuse mail-in voting. So this is a huge victory for voting integrity. Things are looking up in Pennsylvania."

Mastriano is campaigning against Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro for the governor's seat, and on Friday said his campaign is "surging" with numbers that are near recent polls' margins of error.

He also noted that former President Donald Trump is coming to the state on Saturday, "arguably the best day before an election, when people are really paying attention."

Trump will "motivate people," he added. "I'm a retired Army colonel. I don't spin. I'm not prone to hyperbole, but we're going to have a big turnout."

Mastriano also on Friday spoke out about how inflation and energy costs are affecting Pennsylvanians, and promise that if he's elected governor, he'll return the state's energy production, rather than keeping it stifled.

"Pennsylvania is blessed with massive natural gas resources, high-quality coal, high-grade oil so in my administration, unlike my opponent who's against unleashing our energy potential, on my watch, we're going to have an economic renaissance by opening up our entity sector," said Mastriano. "We're going to roll back regulations and open up state lands. We're going to build a pipeline to Philadelphia into the Delaware base. We can export that to our allies overseas."

That will mean high-quality, high-paying jobs returning to Pennsylvania, said Mastriano.

"If we get this right in Pennsylvania, we could help drive down inflation and it will make it cheaper to heat your homes rather than being hard-pressed to make ends meet," he said. "I'm hearing from people who are heating their homes with oil.

"That they don't know how they're going to pay their bills. They're going to have to skip Thanksgiving and not buy presents for their kids. I mean, this is a serious issue here."

