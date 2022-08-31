Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: Empty Biden Resorts to Name-Calling

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano blasted President Joe Biden’s trip to his state, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that the chief executive has nothing to offer the residents of the key battleground other than calling his opponents names.

"The economy is on its heels, inflation is through the roof, people can’t make ends meet, gas prices are still ridiculous… and Joe Biden wants to come out here and call the opposition names," Mastriano told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

Mastriano added that "it seems like the only Republicans [Biden] likes are the ones who are his lapdogs … we remember back to the days when [former president] Donald Trump was in charge. We had a great economy, gas was cheap and you were able to make ends meet."

Mastriano said "Pennsylvania holds the key. ... Under my administration, we are going to unleash the energy potential of our state and help not only our citizens but our nation get back on it feet."

Mastriano said that "the bottom line is what we stand for is individual freedom." He indicated that if you want control and domination over your life, vote for a Democrat, "but if you want freedom restored and power put back in your hands, then I am the guy."

He emphasized that Pennsylvanians see through all the tricks of the Democrats calling Republicans extreme. "The charade is over, Mastriano said. "We are going to take our state back here and we are going to have a burst of freedom."

Commenting on the scheduled rally this weekend when Trump comes to Pennsylvania to campaign for him and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for senator, Mastriano said "we’re going to remind people what has happened under the Democrats and then be forward looking about how we can save our country."

He added that the rally will be "a time of celebration and mobilizing the base to get out the vote."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!