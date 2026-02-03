VA Sec. Collins to Newsmax: Disability Claims Backlog Slashed Under Trump

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins said Tuesday that the disability claims backlog at the VA has been "drastically lowered" under President Donald Trump, calling the progress the result of aggressive reforms and a renewed focus on veterans.

Appearing in studio on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Collins said the VA has cut the backlog from more than 264,000 cases to fewer than 100,000 in just one year.

Collins added that the numbers have improved even further.

"Just the other day I got a text from our VBA director ... saying that it's at 98,000," he said. "So, we're actually coming out. We're heading towards 60[000]."

The VA secretary said average processing times have dropped sharply, from about 135 days to about 80 days.

"We've taken the overall number of cases from well over a million when I got there and broke that down to under 600,000," Collins said. "We could actually get to the position where disability claims are taken, adjudicated, and given an answer to the veteran within 35 days."

Collins credited Trump's leadership and commitment to veterans with driving the reforms.

"President Trump's made it very clear he wants to take care of veterans," Collins said. "I'm just not a 'get to it' kind of guy, because President Trump's not. And he said, 'Fix it.'"

He emphasized that the VA's sweeping reorganization is not about cuts but about service.

"This reorganization is not about cutting jobs. It's not about taking out positions," Collins said. "It's about actually taking a system that for 30 years everybody just said, 'We'll get to it,' and fixing what's broken."

Collins said the changes ensure that "veterans are first at the VA."

"One year ago today, the VA started changing," he said. "It changed because I said veterans are first at the VA, not the other way around. And I think that made all the difference."

