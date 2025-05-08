VA Secretary Collins to Newsmax: Taking Care of Veterans

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins told Newsmax on Thursday that his office is focused on its mission of taking care of veterans.

"We're only going to be dealing with our veterans, making sure we're doing everything possible there," Collins said on "National Report."

Collins said he wants to make sure the VA is spending its money wisely and placing people where they are needed.

"We put billions of dollars and thousands of people into the problem at the VA," Collins said. "But yet our wait times and our backlogs all went the wrong direction."

Under the Trump Administration, the VA is focused on returning to its main mission of being about veterans, Collins said. He also dismissed a Washington Post editorial that said rumors of impending cuts have caused fear among staffers and veterans that healthcare will be curtailed.

"I'm glad there are still jobs for opinion writers to write opinions that are not based in fact," Collins said. "Some of the opinion writers in Washington Post want to think they want everything out there so that they can leak it, spin it, and turn it into a divisive thing.

"We're looking at this and saying, what does the VA need to do to be more veteran centric? And we're going to do that in the proper way. We're going to do it with a very measured approach. We're not measuring twice and cutting once. We're measuring three times."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com