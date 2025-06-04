VA Sec. Collins to Newsmax: Trump Call With Putin 'World Leadership'

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins told Newsmax that President Donald Trump is putting on a show of "world leadership" with his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Collins told "Newsline" on Wednesday that Trump working issues surrounding Iran into the call with Putin demonstrates how Trump works.

"I like a president who can actually bring in more than one topic at a time," Collins said. "This is what we're seeing. That's world leadership right there."

Collins said Trump pushing for peace is demonstrably different than what happened under the Biden administration.

"I've rarely ever heard the Biden administration talk about peace in Ukraine," he said.

The Trump approach, said Collins, is simple but forceful.

"Here is a president of the United States who's on the phone, who's talking to the Russian leader, who's talking to the other world leaders, saying, 'we've gotta solve this to make a peaceful world.' "

Collins also said the opening debate in the Senate over the "One Big Beautiful Bill" covering tax relief and spending needs to be the only priority for the upper chamber.

"At the end of the day, they gotta realize that this is about coming together for the American people and finding the best possible solution that gets the 51 votes in the Senate to make this happen," he said.

