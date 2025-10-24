VA Secretary Collins to Newsmax: $130M Donation 'Shows the Best of America'

A $130 million donation to cover potential shortfalls in military salaries during the government shutdown "just shows the best of America," Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Newsline," Collins praised the private donor who stepped in to ensure troops are paid during the "Schumer Shutdown," referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"It just shows the best of America," Collins told host Bianca de la Garza. "While we're also seeing the worst of what is basically a Democrat shutdown in Congress ... it's heartwarming to see. But it also could be avoided in such easy ways, and that's what's frustrating everybody."

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that a wealthy donor had offered $130 million to help cover troop salaries during the budget standoff, calling the donor "a patriot and a friend of mine."

The administration has already redirected unused Pentagon research funds under an executive order, though officials warn that those reserves are limited.

Collins said the generosity of Americans contrasts sharply with congressional gridlock that's hurting veterans and service members.

"Hospitals, clinics, suicide prevention — all of those things are actually working," he said. "But people who are transitioning out of the military, looking for new careers, getting training or counseling — all of that is shut down right now. They can't talk to anyone. And that's very concerning for people who gave part of their life to serve this country."

The shutdown, now in its fourth week, has paralyzed much of the federal government as Democrats and Republicans clash over the renewal of Obamacare subsidies.

Both chambers of Congress rejected competing bills Thursday to pay federal workers, with Democrats demanding that Republicans negotiate over the expiring healthcare credits before agreeing to reopen the government.

Collins warned that veterans are among those most vulnerable.

"This is the most critical time that we see in the propensity for death by suicide — those first few years after service," he said. "And now we've got people who can't access counseling, who can't get their benefits processed because of this shutdown."

He also said the VA has been forced to halt some overseas operations, including its regional office in Manila, which handles claims for American veterans abroad.

"It's not just shut down, it's not even authorized to continue," Collins said. "That's really concerning when you look around and see what's not being done, when it should have been solved already."

The secretary singled out House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark, accusing her of admitting the shutdown was a political tactic.

"I'm sorry, Ms. Clark, the people of this country are not your 'leverage,'" Collins said. "You chose to vote no. There's no such thing as perfect, but there is a responsibility to govern."

Collins closed by pledging that the VA would continue providing essential care despite mounting obstacles.

"We're doing everything we can to keep benefits and health care flowing," he said. "But this shutdown didn't have to happen, and our veterans deserve better."

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com