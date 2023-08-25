Fmr Rep. Doug Collins to Newsmax: Bidens May Be Talking Political Future in Tahoe

Although President Joe Biden has dealt with plenty of issues at home and abroad during his latest vacation in Lake Tahoe, former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday he wouldn't be surprised if Biden and his family are also discussing his political future.

Biden has spent as much of 40% of his time as president on vacation, according to several media reports, and the trip to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe is his second vacation this month.

"I'm glad that at times, presidents are able to get away for a little bit," Collins told "American Agenda." "But I think at times, Joe Biden is actually taking this to an extreme. But I would say there is probably some political discussion going on there [about his future]. When you're looking at the polls, when you're looking at the next year, you're looking at the condition that frankly he has been in for the last little bit.

"Then also you have to take into account how the political dynamic of Hunter Biden being back in a legal limbo as to where that case is going and how it could actually have affected Joe Biden, as well. So, I think there's probably a lot of discussion going on.

"It just seems to me that they have a lot of discussions that seem to take place other than Washington at the White House."

Biden has not kept visitor logs for his vacations. He and his family are reportedly renting an $18 million Lake Tahoe home owned by Democrat billionaire and climate activist Tom Steyer. A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital no visitor logs have been kept at the first family residences or lodgings during travel, noting the same policy was kept during the Obama administration.

"I'm shocked. I mean, just completely shocked. Really, I'm glad I'm sitting down," Collins said sarcastically. "Amazing of the transparency of the president who has had fewer interactions with the press than any modern-day president, and when his interactions with the press have gone, they have not gone really well."

