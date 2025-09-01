Fmr Prosecutor to Newsmax: Judge's Order on Migrant Children Raises Questions

The move by a federal judge Sunday to temporarily block the return of unaccompanied Guatemalan children back to their home country looks wise only on its face, former federal prosecutor Doug Burns told Newsmax on Monday.

"The plaintiffs say, 'you're deporting children without giving them their due process rights and a hearing' and all of that, which facially sounds OK," Burns said on "American Agenda."

"It just happens to sort of track into a lot of narratives that we're familiar with. The government says: 'Wait a minute. Are you kidding me? This is a reunification effort. Where we are going to reunify these children with their parents, who, by the way, are requesting that they be reunited.'

"If that's true, that's a whole different case. And then lastly, unaccompanied minors. Wait a minute. Slow down. What do you mean, they're unaccompanied? How'd they get into the United States? What are the circumstances under which they came in? Where are their parents, and what do their parents want?

"And you can see where I'm going, which is there's way more to it than this judge just jumped in with," he added.

U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan's order Sunday was in response to reports that children were being put on planes to be sent to Guatemala, where lawyers argued they would be at risk of abuse and persecution.

