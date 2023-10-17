Doug Burgum to Newsmax: Biden Policies Funding Both Sides of World Conflicts

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who's running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, told Newsmax Tuesday that President Joe Biden's policies are creating instability around the world and funding both sides of world conflicts.

"Biden's policies right now, he's actually, with the support that he's given Iran, Iran is supporting Russia with drones," Burgum said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "They're supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. We've got a president that's funding both sides of the war. It's not a question of who do we support. We've got to support our allies. He's supporting both sides. And so it doesn't matter whether he's in the United States or flying to Israel today — his policies are destabilizing the world [and] empowering dictators."

"What'd I say on day one?" he said. "I said we should be selling energy to our friends and allies, stop buying it from our enemies. Then yesterday he [Biden] announces that he's dropping sanctions on Venezuela, but that's on page 16, and that's like 600,000 or 700,000 barrels of oil a day that's going to take away from, that could be supplied cleaner, safer, better by U.S. production. And so the whole thing doesn't make any sense to me."

"This is the appeasement that we saw before World War II," he continued. "Give him [Biden] the Neville Chamberlain award because what he's doing with Russia, with China, with Iran, with all these countries is literally making the world less safe, and it's making Americans not only less safe, but the inflation that it's driving is reaching into everybody's savings and just grabbing their savings and stealing it."

Burgum said that he decided to enter the race because of three issues — the economy, energy and national security — and invoked former President Ronald Reagan's questions to Americans about the state of their lives in the 1980s.

"You just have to ask yourself, just in the four months we've been campaigning, is anybody in America better relative to the economy?" he asked. "No. Is anybody better relative to energy policy? No. Are we better from a security standpoint around the world? No."

But the parallels between the California actor-turned-president and Burgum extend beyond the turn of phrase, he said. What happened then is that Reagan, who was a Western governor, "rode in, fixed inflation and won a cold war." Today, Burgum said, "we've got a Western governor in the race" that could potentially do the same.

"I would just say we've got an opportunity here," he said. "If we can fix the economy, we fix our energy policies, we make the right choices on national security, and we can improve every American life. That's why we're in this race."

"Absolutely there's a parallel, but it's more complex," he continued. "When Ronald Reagan was winning the Cold War against Russia, Russia had a small economy and they weren't interconnected. Now we've got to win a cold war against China, which has got the second largest economy in the world and we're interconnected, plus we're in an actual proxy war with Russia, and now we're in a proxy war with Iran. It's more complicated, but it can all be done."

