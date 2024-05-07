Gov. Burgum to Newsmax: Trump VP Rumors 'Not Relevant'

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, appearing on Newsmax, Tuesday, dismissed rumors that he's being considered as a potential running mate to former President Donald Trump as "speculation" that's "not relevant" to the election.

Trump hosted an annual fundraising event held by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, where several rumored vice presidential candidates were among the special guests, including Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Burgum, after he was asked on "Wake Up America" if Trump was vetting potential running mates during the event, declined to elaborate.

"The only thing that matters is President Trump wins" in November, Burgum said. "Trump himself said on Saturday during his remarks that it's not a short list" of potential running mates. "He said, 'There's over 50 people on the list.' I think … people should believe the guy that's going to be making the pick and not believe pundits."

Burgum said Republicans "should all be united because [President] Joe Biden's policies on energy, the economy, national security, he's going 180 degrees in the wrong direction."

Burgum was asked if he would serve as Trump's running mate.

"That's a flattering speculation but it's really not … the point right now," he said. "The point is making sure that he's in a position to keep charging forward and right now … we need every Republican and we need a lot of independents, particularly in swing states, to elect President Trump, and this guy is tied up in the sham trial right now and can't get out and campaign."

