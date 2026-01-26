Burgum to Newsmax: Minn. 'Chaos' Sparked by Walz in 2020

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Monday the civil unrest and "chaos" seen in Minneapolis traces back to decisions made under Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Further, Burgum argues that hostility toward law enforcement and "sanctuary city" policies laid the groundwork for ongoing disorder on the streets of the Twin Cities.

In an appearance on Ed Henry's inaugural show, "The Big Take," Burgum said it defies common sense for state leaders to push back against federal authorities enforcing the law.

"Well, it's incomprehensible to me. The last thing I could think of as a governor would be to tell the federal law enforcement, who were enforcing the federal law, to get out of the state," said Burgum, former two-term governor of North Dakota.

Instead, "you'd be saying 'thank you' to them every day," he added.

Walz has repeatedly pushed back against Trump and federal law enforcement, denouncing ICE operations, likening agents to the "Gestapo," and using inflammatory rhetoric that the administration has said encourages protests, hostility toward officers, and resistance to immigration enforcement.

Burgum pointed directly to Walz's "failed" leadership during the unrest that followed Floyd's death in 2020, arguing that the breakdown in public order began then.

"But, of course, you know, this started under Tim Walz before, you know, back in the 'Summer of Love,' when they essentially were defunding the police," he said.

He also took aim at "sanctuary city" policies, saying they embolden criminals while undermining law enforcement.

"And the word sanctuary city is, is basically a lie," Burgum said. "It's a sanctuary for criminals is what it is. So any place that calls itself a sanctuary and then and then wants to protest people enforcing the law, you know, this is what you're going to get is chaos."

According to Burgum, Minneapolis is experiencing a repeat of past failures rather than an isolated episode.

"They've had it before. They've got it again," he said. "And you don't have it in any other city like this. And so, you know, look at the examples and why it's happening here."

