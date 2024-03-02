Gov. Doug Burgum to Newsmax: Biden's the True 'Threat to the Planet'

President Joe Biden's calling Republicans "Neanderthals" for being skeptical of humanity being the cause for global climate is deflecting from the climate damage Biden's policies actually do, according to North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum on Newsmax.

"Joe Biden looking for people to blame," Burgum told "America Right Now."

"We don't have to have agree or disagree on climate change, but we can all agree that the approach of the Biden administration in response to their concern has been to try to kill the U.S. energy industry.

"And when you try to kill the U.S. energy industry, you hurt the global environment, because America produces a cleaner, safer, smarter, better than anyone else in the world. And when you try to shut down U.S. energy and then lift the sanctions on Iran and Russia and Venezuela, you're actually causing more environmental damage and you're empowering dictators to fund terrorism."



Biden tries to paint former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy as his administration and Justice Department are weaponized against his political rival, and tries to paint Republicans as "Neanderthals" and a threat to the environment, when his policies and White House orders are the true "threat to the planet," Burgum told host Tom Basile.

"So his solutions are what's really the threat to the planet, because the Biden administration, if you want to have all-EV [electric vehicle] batteries, then we're going to buy them all from China," Burgum said. "China is the world's biggest polluter in the world. I mean, it makes no sense — not physics, not economics, not environmentally."

Burgum has become a Trump surrogate after ending his presidential primary campaign, and he is warning former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to not waste more time and money trying to stop the inevitable GOP nominee, Trump.

"Every day that everybody's not united behind President Trump is a day that Joe Biden is successfully having to not defend his horrific record on economy, energy, national security, border security, you name it. And so the sooner the better," Burgum said of Haley's delayed suspension of her primary campaign. "I mean, the primary is over. I had an opportunity to be with the President Trump in Iowa, in New Hampshire, and in Nevada on those stages; and I said it each time that the race is already over.

"It was over then; it's over now. It'll be over Super Tuesday."

His state of North Dakota is holding its caucus Monday, the eve of Super Tuesday's massive nationwide primary extravaganza.

"He will sweep North Dakota on Monday before he sweeps all the other states on Tuesday, and we just got to get focused on beating Joe Biden and make sure Joe Biden's a one-term president," Burgum concluded.

