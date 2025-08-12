Burgum to Newsmax: Trump Serious About Cleaning Up D.C.

President Donald Trump's support is fueling an aggressive federal push to clean up crime and homelessness in Washington, D.C., led by the U.S. Park Police, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Burgum highlighted that the Park Police — the nation's oldest federal police force, created in 1791 — have removed more than 70 homeless encampments from federal lands in the capital since Trump signed an executive order in March. Only two remain, scheduled for removal this week.

"This administration is getting so much work done because of clear direction, empowerment of the Cabinet, and accountability," Burgum said on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Working alongside 15 other federal agencies and the National Guard, the Park Police have also erased over 80 instances of graffiti on national monuments. Burgum said the surge in enforcement is intended to send "a signal to the whole world" that America's capital is safe, clean, and welcoming.

Burgum praised law enforcement officers for tackling dangerous conditions, including encounters with armed youths carrying untraceable guns.

"They need to have our respect," he said. "They certainly have the respect of the president."

