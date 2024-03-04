Gov. Burgum to Newsmax: Time for GOP to Rally Around Trump

It's time to rally around Donald Trump as the clear winner of the Republican presidential nomination and concentrate on winning the November election against the Democrats, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Monday.

Burgum, a Republican, appeared on "Wake Up America" a day before Super Tuesday, when about a third of the delegates will be up for grabs.

He said it makes no sense for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to stay in the race for the Republican nomination, saying that "every day that Nikki Haley is in the race is a good day for Joe Biden." Burgum said. "In any other world, it you are getting clobbered ... the race [would be] over."

Burgum was asked about holding a position in a potential future second Trump administration.

"Republicans have to stay focused on November," Burgum said. "November is a long way away. A lot of things can change. Who knows? Joe Biden may not even be the candidate by the time we get there, so everyone has to remain focused on winning this race."

Burgum said Americans are starting to understand that, under Biden, "the nation is less prosperous, the world is less secure, our borders are open, [and] our cities are less safe.

"Joe Biden has empowered all of our enemies: Russia, Iran, Venezuela, they are all becoming discount gas stations for China. The world is on fire right now, and we've got a president that is going to take four days off to be able just to read a teleprompter [for Thursday's State of the Union address]."

Burgum said real leadership is needed.

"Anybody who has the opportunity to work with President Trump knows that he has the strength, he's got the energy, he has the experience to deal with all these foreign issues," Burgum said. "He's got the strength to secure our border and he has the strength to turn our economy around."

