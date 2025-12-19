Burgum to Newsmax: Navy Land Transfer Will Deter Border Crossings

The Department of the Interior's decision to transfer roughly 760 acres of federal land in Southern California to the U.S. Navy is aimed at closing longstanding border security gaps and giving U.S. troops stronger authority to deter illegal crossings, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Friday.

The three-year land transfer, covering portions of San Diego and Imperial counties, will allow the military to designate a narrow strip of land along the border as a national defense area, Burgum said during an interview on Newsmax's "National Report."

Speaking to Newsmax, Burgum credited President Donald Trump for prioritizing border security and pointed to historical precedent dating back more than a century.

"We have two presidents to thank," Burgum said. "One is President Trump, who's protecting our border. The other is President Theodore Roosevelt."

Burgum noted that Roosevelt, in 1907, anticipated that the southwestern border could become a hub for illegal smuggling and created legal mechanisms still in use today.

The Interior Department, he said, manages 41% of the land along the southwestern border from the Gulf of America to the Pacific Ocean.

Under the new arrangement, individuals who cross the border and step onto the designated land would be entering a military installation, expanding the authority of troops stationed there.

"That gives our troops that are down there working to secure that border more authorities about detaining people," Burgum said. "It helps improve the security."

The Interior Department already used the same authority earlier in the Trump administration in New Mexico. Burgum said Southern California was selected next because of heavy cross-border traffic near the Pacific.

Burgum said the Navy will decide whether to deploy reservists or active-duty personnel, adding that Interior is coordinating closely with the Department of War and other agencies involved in border operations.

"Interior has been a partner with all of them because of this tremendous amount of land that we have on our side of the border," he said.

Turning to energy, Burgum said declining gas prices nationwide reflect the impact of Trump's energy policies, while warning that states pursuing aggressive climate mandates continue to see higher prices.

"Policies drive pricing, and President Trump's policies lower the price of gas," Burgum said.

He pointed to stark contrasts between states, singling out California, where some drivers are paying more than $5 a gallon.

"California used to have 40 refineries. Now they've got eight," Burgum said, noting that major companies have announced additional closures.

As a result, California imports roughly 63% of its oil from foreign countries and increasingly relies on imported refined gasoline.

Burgum called that dependence a national security risk, particularly given California's large number of internal combustion vehicles.

"If you go to states that are following President Trump's lead, you're going to see these low gas prices," he said, citing large differences between Los Angeles and Houston.

Looking ahead to 2026, Burgum said his top priority is unlocking the value of America's public lands while managing them responsibly.

The Interior Department oversees roughly 500 million acres of surface land, 700 million acres of subsurface mineral resources, and more than 3 billion offshore acres, he said.

"Under former President Joe Biden, horrible returns," Burgum said, referencing restrictions on grazing, timber, mining, and energy development.

Burgum said Interior's goal is to ensure public lands deliver tangible benefits to Americans by supporting energy production, critical minerals, and domestic supply chains.

"We have to turn those assets responsibly into energy, critical minerals, timber, all the things that will make America more affordable, make us more competitive, and bring prosperity at home," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com