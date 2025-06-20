Fmr IDF Spokesman to Newsmax: Toppling Iranian Regime Could Defang Russia, China

Former Israel Defense Forces spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman told Newsmax on Friday that toppling the current Iranian regime could lead to a major realignment of the world order and could ultimately "take some of the teeth out of" China and Russia.

"Iran has a very proud history that goes back 2,500 years to the Persian people," Spielman said on "Wake Up America." "It's not a simply Muslim regime that was taken over that doesn't have any memory. The Iranian people, before the ayatollahs took over, were a Western-leaning cultural regime, and there's a chance that that same type of essence could retake over the Republic.

"If that happened, it would be a major change in the global order. The reason being is we see now Iran is threatening U.S. troops. They're threatening to close the Straits of Hormuz. They are the pit bull of China. If the United States, Israel, and the West manages Iran to reform the regime and look westward, we could actually change the entire world and take some of the teeth out of China and out of Russia."

Spielman said that such a development would be "incredibly important" to the global community of nations and said that "it's not a fantasy."

"It's there for the taking and a lot of it has to do with what the Western powers are going to do in the next few days and weeks," he said.

Israel and Iran launched fresh strikes against each other a week into their war on Friday, as President Donald Trump monitored the situation and weighed U.S. military involvement. He is considering whether to attack Iran's heavily fortified Fordow uranium enrichment facility, which is located under a mountain and thought to be impervious to all but the United States' "bunker-busting" bombs.

Trump said he will decide within the next two weeks on U.S. military involvement, given the flurry of diplomacy taking place in Geneva, where Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet European Union counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Spielman said that the type of warfare Iran is conducting – hitting civilian targets such as hospitals, instead of military sites – is "par for the course" for the "largest state sponsor of terrorism."

"The adjective terrorism really defines them," he said. "They're really a terrorist state that is kind of acting like a national state. When they shot those 300 ballistic missiles at Israel in October and previously in April, they were aiming for civilian targets. And this is really why we're in this campaign right now. If anyone has any question, Iran has called for the elimination, the extinction of the state of Israel. We always said to the world, we believe that they mean it, and this is just one more example that they do mean it."

