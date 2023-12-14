IDF's Spielman to Newsmax: Whose Side Is 'Squad' on in Cease-Fire Call?

Members of "the Squad" of far-left Democrat House members on Thursday again called for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan took part in a news conference on Capitol Hill along with national union leaders calling for a cease-fire in the conflict. The war began after Hamas broke an existing cease-fire with an Oct. 7 terrorist attack that led to the massacre of more than 1,200 Israeli civilians, with more than 200 others taken hostage.

But Maj. Doron Spielman, a spokesman for Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Thursday any call for a cease-fire in Israel's response to the terrorist attack, which is now in a ground operation phase in the Gaza Strip, makes him wonder whose side the extreme liberal lawmakers are on.

"It really does defy logic to such a degree that almost makes me think that they are supporting Hamas," Spielman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Can anyone imagine if the United States had accepted a cease-fire from Nazi Germany? We would be dealing with Nazi Germany today. Or a cease-fire from ISIS?

"When there is pure evil, you don't engage in a cease-fire; you destroy that evil. It is a horrible cost. It is a cost for civilians on the Israeli side and on the Gazan side. ... But the long-term goal of defeating evil is above everything. Any call for a cease-fire — let there be no mistake — by 'the Squad' is simply a call for the rehabilitation of Hamas and further terror attacks against Israel."

Spielman said Israel would gladly end the war if Hamas leadership surrendered and all the hostages were safely returned.

"Our entire goal for getting involved in this has been very clear from the beginning: It is to defeat Hamas completely and eliminate their ability to carry out another attack against the Jewish people, against the state of Israel, and to bring home our hostages," Spielman said. "If we achieved both of those goals and were able to lay down our arms, we [would] gladly do something.

"We never asked to get involved in this conflict. No one on Oct. 6 woke up and said, 'Tomorrow we're going to go to war against the people of Gaza.' We didn't want this war. We didn't ask for it; we were thrown into it."

Spielman said Hamas isn't likely to surrender because "they are a culture of death."

"They are here in order to kill Israelis," he said. "They're thirsty for blood. They were thirsty for their own people's blood, which is why they put them in the line of fire.

"It's a fantasy. I wish it would come true. But with Hamas as our enemy, I don't think it's likely."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com