IDF Official to Newsmax: Hamas Hostage Deal Unlikely Before Christmas

By    |   Thursday, 21 December 2023 09:39 PM EST

Maj. Doron Spielman, a spokesman for Israel Defense Forces (IDF), dismissed Thursday on Newsmax any notion of a hostage deal with Hamas before Christmas because the terrorist organization is not in the goodwill business.

Earlier Thursday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly urged families of kidnapped Israelis to pressure Israeli politicians to push for a hostage deal by Christmas Day.

"These guys are not serious," Spielman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" about Hamas. "They're not going to give gifts. There's not any exchange out of goodwill. The only time they're going to move is when they feel they have absolutely no choice.

"We blew up their homes today, we blew up the largest underground tunnel system. We're getting closer and closer and closer to them until either they're going to give these people up at the sake of their own lives, or we're going to go and get them and kill all the Hamas people that are there."

Spielman said Hamas terrorists can either surrender and spend the rest of their lives in prison or face certain death at the hands of the IDF.

"If they give up and they release the hostages, then we can take over, and we can finish what we're doing, and they'll live the rest of their lives out in incarceration. That's what they have going for them," Spielman said. "There's no fairy tale ending here for them. They all deserve to die. It's either the cemetery or prison. Those are their only two choices.

"Israel, the entire country, with rare exception are exactly on board. ... The hostage families, my heart goes out to them. They want their children home and their husbands and mothers home at any cost. We do, too. We just know that it's only going to happen [unless] Hamas has absolutely no choice."

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

