×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doron spielman | idf | israel | hamas | cease-fire | gaza | soldiers

IDF's Spielman to Newsmax: Israeli Soldiers Training During Pause

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 08:56 PM EST

Maj. Doron Spielman, the international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Thursday that Israeli soldiers are using the temporary cease-fire to train and prepare for the next phase of their offensive in southern Gaza.

"We're not sitting on our laurels," Spielman said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Eight more hostages were released by the terrorist group Hamas on Thursday, the seventh day of a temporary truce.

"We are well aware ... this has to move forward," Spielman said. "It's clear — both from the prime minister to the chief of staff, down to the average troop at the end of the line — that they are going to move into an offensive position at some point in the near future, with the goal of defeating Hamas.

"And so all of these days that have gone by that have been useful in getting our people back home are also being used for training, intel, figuring out our ops, being more precise in what we're going to be doing in the future, so that when we enter this next stage, it's going to go, hopefully, more quickly and more effectively to reaching every Hamas terrorist where they are," Spielman told Van Susteren.

"We're training," he added. "They're not just sitting there listening to music. And when we do get that green light, everyone is committed in Israel to carrying this through until the very end."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Maj. Doron Spielman, the international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Thursday that Israeli soldiers are using the temporary cease-fire to train and prepare for the next phase of their offensive in southern Gaza.
doron spielman, idf, israel, hamas, cease-fire, gaza, soldiers, training, terrorists
288
2023-56-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 08:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved