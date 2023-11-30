IDF's Spielman to Newsmax: Israeli Soldiers Training During Pause

Maj. Doron Spielman, the international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Thursday that Israeli soldiers are using the temporary cease-fire to train and prepare for the next phase of their offensive in southern Gaza.

"We're not sitting on our laurels," Spielman said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Eight more hostages were released by the terrorist group Hamas on Thursday, the seventh day of a temporary truce.

"We are well aware ... this has to move forward," Spielman said. "It's clear — both from the prime minister to the chief of staff, down to the average troop at the end of the line — that they are going to move into an offensive position at some point in the near future, with the goal of defeating Hamas.

"And so all of these days that have gone by that have been useful in getting our people back home are also being used for training, intel, figuring out our ops, being more precise in what we're going to be doing in the future, so that when we enter this next stage, it's going to go, hopefully, more quickly and more effectively to reaching every Hamas terrorist where they are," Spielman told Van Susteren.

"We're training," he added. "They're not just sitting there listening to music. And when we do get that green light, everyone is committed in Israel to carrying this through until the very end."

