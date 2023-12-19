×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doron spielman | idf | hamas | israel | war | terrorist attack | citizens

IDF Official to Newsmax: Informant Tells How Hamas Infiltrated Hospitals

By    |   Tuesday, 19 December 2023 09:35 PM EST

A confession by Ahmed Kahlot, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia north of Gaza City, shows how Hamas terrorists infiltrated the facility and posed as staff members, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It goes so deep," Spielman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "[Kahlot] said he was recruited and given the rank of a brigadier general already in 2010. He informed on 16 different people in the hospital. We're talking about nurses and doctors that had the double role of being part of the al-Qassam Brigade, which is the military violent wing of Hamas, and hospital staff.

"The infiltration is complete. This is the same hospital [involving] accusations about Israel leaving babies. We kept denying it to the world, saying we were never in that hospital in order to do this. The same people giving these reports were not only Hamas supporters, they were Hamas military members."

Kahlot was arrested at the hospital on Dec. 12, the Times of Israel reported Tuesday, one of 90 operatives detained by the IDF. He has since detailed how Hamas concealed its weapons and wove its operations into the workings of the hospital.

Spielman said the IDF recently destroyed a residence of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader in Gaza and believed to be the mastermind of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel that left more than 1,200 Israeli citizens dead. Spielman said the IDF discovered how Hamas had utilized its tunnel network to connect to hospitals, schools, and mosques.

"Inside that residence, you see a tunnel going all the way to the Shifa Hospital [in Gaza City]," he said. "The hospitals, the mosques and the schools are the main centers of the tunnels. If we want to find a tunnel, that's where we go, and it just shows what we've been saying is really true."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
A confession by Ahmed Kahlot, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia north of Gaza City, shows how Hamas terrorists infiltrated the facility and posed as staff members, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman told Newsmax on Tuesday.
doron spielman, idf, hamas, israel, war, terrorist attack, citizens, hospital, staff, tunnel
360
2023-35-19
Tuesday, 19 December 2023 09:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved