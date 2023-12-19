IDF Official to Newsmax: Informant Tells How Hamas Infiltrated Hospitals

A confession by Ahmed Kahlot, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia north of Gaza City, shows how Hamas terrorists infiltrated the facility and posed as staff members, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It goes so deep," Spielman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "[Kahlot] said he was recruited and given the rank of a brigadier general already in 2010. He informed on 16 different people in the hospital. We're talking about nurses and doctors that had the double role of being part of the al-Qassam Brigade, which is the military violent wing of Hamas, and hospital staff.

"The infiltration is complete. This is the same hospital [involving] accusations about Israel leaving babies. We kept denying it to the world, saying we were never in that hospital in order to do this. The same people giving these reports were not only Hamas supporters, they were Hamas military members."

Kahlot was arrested at the hospital on Dec. 12, the Times of Israel reported Tuesday, one of 90 operatives detained by the IDF. He has since detailed how Hamas concealed its weapons and wove its operations into the workings of the hospital.

Spielman said the IDF recently destroyed a residence of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader in Gaza and believed to be the mastermind of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel that left more than 1,200 Israeli citizens dead. Spielman said the IDF discovered how Hamas had utilized its tunnel network to connect to hospitals, schools, and mosques.

"Inside that residence, you see a tunnel going all the way to the Shifa Hospital [in Gaza City]," he said. "The hospitals, the mosques and the schools are the main centers of the tunnels. If we want to find a tunnel, that's where we go, and it just shows what we've been saying is really true."

