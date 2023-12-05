IDF Official to Newsmax: No Hamas Fighters Surrendering

As Israel Defense Forces continue south in the Gaza Strip to root out Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages, spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman told Newsmax on they are not seeing many coming forward with white flags of surrender.

"We have not really seen that scenario en masse," Spielman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "There are instances certainly in areas where you find terrorists that are alone, that's a possibility that can happen.

"When they're in a group area, they might as well probably just start to kill each other rather than give in at this point in time. Again, they have no value for lives. Anyone's life, whether it is a civilian's life or their comrade's life."

He said as the war progresses, the situation could change, especially as Hamas losses mount.

"If we look down the road and we continue to push Hamas to the wall, and we tighten the noose around their neck, and they realize they've got nowhere else to go, at that point in time, you can start seeing people come out with white flags," Spielman said. "If they came out with white flags, laid down their arms, and handed over hostages, there would a lot less civilian casualties taking place."

