IDF's Spielman to Newsmax: Trump Made Peace Deal Possible

The peace deal in the Middle East would not have been possible without the leadership and backing of President Donald Trump, Israel Defense Forces Maj. and former international spokesman Doron Spielman told Newsmax Monday.

"Not only could the deal not have been done, but Hamas could not nearly have been as depleted as they have been by Israel — for one simple reason," Spielman said on "National Report."

Hamas on Monday released the 20 living Israeli hostages it still held, and Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under a breakthrough Gaza ceasefire deal.

The terror group said it would release the remains of the 28 dead hostages but failed to do so.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 more.

Trump, who brokered the deal, made a whirlwind visit to the region, first to Jerusalem where he addressed the Knesset to repeated applause.

He landed Monday afternoon in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the Summit of Peace where world leaders discussed the ceasefire plan.

"During the previous administration, while Israeli soldiers were fighting with everything they had, actual arms were withheld from us on the battlefield. We were missing bullets, missing artillery," Spielman explained.

"The administration was strong-arming Israel."

He said Trump's approach was "the exact opposite," describing him as a president who stood by Israel politically and militarily.

"President Trump gave Israel the green light," said Spielman.

"He said, 'Israel, I'm going to give you what you need.' And we carried out the fight both against Iran — for 11 and a half days before the U.S. got involved — and over these last seven months against Hamas, pushing them to the brink of destruction."

According to Spielman, it was this relentless campaign and Trump's backing that forced Hamas to negotiate.

"Hamas never would have given up these hostages if they didn't think their lives were absolutely at risk," he said. "That's because of the friendship of President Trump."

Spielman also pointed to Trump's broader foreign policy in the region, crediting it with reshaping Middle Eastern dynamics — from Iran's nuclear ambitions to Hezbollah's military presence and the fall of Syria.

"If we look at what's happening with Hamas, with Iran's nuclear arsenal, and even the fall of Syria, it's clear — this is the symbol of the partnership between Israel and the United States," Spielman said.

"Israel is doing the fighting on the ground, and the U.S. is supporting us — both in world opinion and with the tools we need to get the job done."

He emphasized that lasting peace in the region would require continued American support and leadership that aligns with Israel's security needs.

"Peace doesn't come from weakness," Spielman concluded. "It comes from strength — and that strength was only possible because of President Trump's policies and partnership."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com