Neely Family Attorney to Newsmax: National Guard at Subway Stations 'Better Than Nothing'

Donte Mills, the attorney representing the family of the man who was killed on the New York City subway after being placed in a chokehold by a former Marine, told Newsmax on Monday that the introduction of National Guard members to train stations is "better than nothing," but may not be enough to prevent more incidents.

Mills, during an interview on "National Report," was shown a clip from an earlier interview with the attorney representing Daniel Penny, the Marine charged in Jordan Neely's death.

In that interview, attorney Thomas Kenniff said that the additional security measures in place on New York City subway stations may not have prevented Neely's death because troopers and officers remain in stations focused on stopping people from bringing weapons onto trains.

"I agree with that 100%," Mills said. "It's clear that Jordan Neely did not have a weapon, so any search wouldn't have done anything. And I also agree that it's implausible to think that you're going to have a [police] officer or National Guard member on every single train, it's just not going to happen."

Mills went on to praise the intention behind the decision to send National Guard troops as an attempt to "do something" to address the issue of safety.

"Something is better than nothing, and having people … at the stations that can intervene is always a good thing. The more personnel you have the better," he said.

Mills went on to call for mental health workers to be deployed in subway stations, saying "that will go a long way" towards helping prevent incidents "before something escalates."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com