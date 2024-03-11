×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dontemills | newsmax | jordanneely | subway | nyc

Neely Family Attorney to Newsmax: National Guard at Subway Stations 'Better Than Nothing'

By    |   Monday, 11 March 2024 02:11 PM EDT

Donte Mills, the attorney representing the family of the man who was killed on the New York City subway after being placed in a chokehold by a former Marine, told Newsmax on Monday that the introduction of National Guard members to train stations is "better than nothing," but may not be enough to prevent more incidents.

Mills, during an interview on "National Report," was shown a clip from an earlier interview with the attorney representing Daniel Penny, the Marine charged in Jordan Neely's death.

In that interview, attorney Thomas Kenniff said that the additional security measures in place on New York City subway stations may not have prevented Neely's death because troopers and officers remain in stations focused on stopping people from bringing weapons onto trains.

"I agree with that 100%," Mills said. "It's clear that Jordan Neely did not have a weapon, so any search wouldn't have done anything. And I also agree that it's implausible to think that you're going to have a [police] officer or National Guard member on every single train, it's just not going to happen."

Mills went on to praise the intention behind the decision to send National Guard troops as an attempt to "do something" to address the issue of safety.

"Something is better than nothing, and having people … at the stations that can intervene is always a good thing. The more personnel you have the better," he said.

Mills went on to call for mental health workers to be deployed in subway stations, saying "that will go a long way" towards helping prevent incidents "before something escalates."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Donte Mills, the attorney representing the family of the man who was killed on the New York City subway after being placed in a chokehold by a former Marine, said National Guard members at train stations is "better than nothing."
dontemills, newsmax, jordanneely, subway, nyc
318
2024-11-11
Monday, 11 March 2024 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved