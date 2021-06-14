Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Media Coverage Between Trump, Biden 'Insane'

The differences in the mainstream media's coverage of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden are "absolutely insane," especially with the coronavirus pandemic response, Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview airing on Newsmax Monday.

"I remember when you were evil and spreading conspiracy theories when you asked 'hey, do you think maybe the virus spread from the lab in Wuhan?'" the president's oldest son told Newsmax's John Bachman. "Studies said 'Oh my God, there's no way that could have happened. It must have come from a bat that someone was eating, not the lab that studies these things.'"

That was always the most "plausible argument, that the virus came from a lab, Trump Jr. added but "because that would make China look bad, that would help Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, hydroxychloroquine "could have saved millions," and the media will do "whatever they can to protect Dr. Anthony Fauci from the repercussions on the emails that were released from his accounts, said Trump Jr.

"(Saying) an attack on Anthony Fauci is an attack on science, that's like saying today that an attack on Bill Cosby is an attack on comedy," said Trump Jr. "It's absolutely ridiculous, but that's how these guys function."

He also complained that there is "no more media" because it is not "reporting the news."

"They're reporting whatever it takes to effectuate their political objective, and it's absolutely disgusting, and we have to wake people up to it."

Trump Jr. further said that there are "big percentages of Biden voters" who say they would have "never voted for this guy" if they knew then what they know now.

"I wrote a book on it last year, this information was readily available, but between the media in big tech, they did what they could to suppress it to make sure that no one saw the truth," Trump Jr. said. "Now we're seeing it. We're seeing it in the Middle East. We're seeing it on our border. We're seeing it with our energy Independence going down the tube. We're seeing it with commodity and energy pricing going through the roof. We told you so it was all there. They just tried to hide it from you so they could get what they wanted. And that is seemingly the destruction of America because they're doing a phenomenal job at that."

As a result of the news that is coming out, there "certainly should be" a red wave in the 2022 midterm elections," said Trump Jr., but the media is "able to deflect. "

"They try to, you know, let's look at this other shiny object," he said. "Let's talk about something unrelated so that the average person doesn't see it."

